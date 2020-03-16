Samyukta Singh opens up about her love for pets

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 11:30
movie_image: 
Samyukta Singh

MUMBAI: Actress Samyukta Singh’s association with animals, especially dogs goes back a long time. She has two pets at the moment and loves them to bits.
“I am an animal lover for sure. Right now, I have two pets, a one-year-old Labrador whose name is Pacino and a two-year-old rescue cat who was given to me when he was barely a month old. His name is Coco,” she says, adding, “I have loved animals since childhood, mostly dogs. My first pet was a Pom. His name was Fluffy. I got him when I was in school. Then I had my earth-angel Husky. He was a golden retriever. He passed away about 8 years ago and is the main reason for me to get into the protest against Yulin dog/cat eating festival and the Kerala dog culling, and giving up non-vegetarian as well.”

She has always supported animal causes. “I joined a group of activists and some celebrities against the fight to stop the culling of stray dogs in Kerala. We did quite a good job to bring awareness to people who were clueless as to what was happening. We had a lot of celebrities who did video bytes for us, including Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. We also recorded a beautiful song but, unfortunately, we couldn’t shoot or release it,” she says.

In fact, she has even started eating vegetarian food because of her love for animals. “When my Husky passed away and I got into an online protest against the Yulin Dog Eating Festival, I got to see a lot of atrocities that these wicked people were doing to helpless animals. That's when I decided to give up non-vegetarian food. I still cook, but I cannot get myself to eat any meat anymore. I don’t want to be a preacher because I have eaten non-vegetarian food all my life. But it’s just an internal repulsion I get with the thought of it now, it’s a personal thing. Animals are so beautiful and dogs are the purest form of unconditional love. My Pacino is a gangster and thinks he owns me and I love it. I never thought I could love a cat as much as I love Coco. He was so tiny when I got him.  How can people be so cruel to another living thing? Honestly, I wish I could do more for animal rights. Right now, I can only do what’s in my capacity, she says. The actress also runs a successful Japanese-Korean restaurant called Tsubaki (at Worli, Mumbai).

Samyukta Singh Pacino Varun Dhawan Anushka Sharma Yulin Dog Eating Festival TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 11:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: Power More! Fateh is not ready to leave Tejo, makes it clear that he loves her more than anything
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
EXPLOSIVE! Check out the most controversial statements on Koffee with Karan
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. Season 7 of the show will soon...
Samyukta Singh opens up about her love for pets
MUMBAI: Actress Samyukta Singh’s association with animals, especially dogs goes back a long time. She has two pets at...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Power Move! Katha rejects Kabir’s proposal, doesn’t need him to fight her battles for her
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for some amazing shows and are once again coming with another show...
Lesser-Known Facts! From Katrina Kaif to Manisha Koirala, B-town actresses who worked in B-grade films
MUMBAI: Like many aspiring actors, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Manisha Koirala among others tried their luck in...
Wow! From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, besides being actresses, the beauty divas are successful businesswomen
MUMBAI: International icon Priyanka Chopra has been living the best of both worlds. She has Citadel, Jee Le Zaraa and...
Recent Stories
Samyukta Singh
Samyukta Singh opens up about her love for pets
Latest Video