Sana Khan shares a throwback video of her first day from the shoot of Special OPS

21 Mar 2020 05:45 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan who was also the finalist of the controversial reality show has done regional movies in different languages and has also achieved quite a lot when it comes to her Bollywood career.

The actress has played a pivotal role in movies like Jai Ho, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha too along with portraying a lead role in Wajah Tum Ho. 

The actress was last seen in Neeraj Pandey’s Thriller series Special OPS on Hotstar and her performance is getting a thumps up from the audience all over.

The actress has shared a video from the sets of Special which marked the first day of her shoot.

There is no doubt that the actress is hard working and always tries to deliver something out of the box. There are also speculations that the actress will be seen in Tom Dick and Harry 2.

