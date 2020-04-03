Sana Saeed lost her father on Janta Curfew day

MUMBAI: Sana Saeed is one of the most popular actresses. She is known for playing little Anjali in the hit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The actress is going through a difficult time. She recently had the worst nightmare of her life. The actor, who is currently residing in the US, lost her ailing father - Urdu poet Abdul Ahad Saeed - on the day of Janta Curfew, that is, on March 22. And the most saddening part is that the actress couldn’t be with him during his final moments. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sana opened up on her ordeal.

Sana said, “My dad was a diabetes patient, and this led to multiple organ failure. It was around 7 am in LA when I got the news and I wanted to rush back home and hug my mother and sisters. The circumstances under which I lost my father were very unfair. But I know in my heart that he was really suffering and he’s definitely in a better place now.”

She added, “My family had decided to do the funeral on the same day and we had only three hours in hand. On their way, they were stopped by the cops to check, but after seeing the death certificate, they allowed them to go. Though I wasn’t there physically, my sister kept texting me every time during the ceremony.”