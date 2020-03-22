News

Sanaya Irani: 'Ved & Arya' is a special film for me

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Mar 2020 03:30 PM

Actress Sanaya Irani will soon be seen in the short film "Ved & Arya", in which she has shared screen space with Nakuul Mehta.

"Working on this film was a fabulous experience. We had so much fun all through. The vibe and the energy of working with such creatively charged minds was incredibly joyful. I'm so glad to be Arya and can't wait for everyone to see this short film.

"It's a sweet film with a big heart. Also, this project is special for more reasons than one as this film is full of firsts for me, including working with Nakuul who has been a friend for so many years now," Sanaya said.

Released by Terribly Tiny Talkies, "Ved & Arya" is directed by Ritesh Menon. It explores the challenges of modernday dating as the two protagonists carefully navigate the tricky waters without judgement. Their conversation and understanding of each other's history forms the crux of this film that is dedicated to learning about, accepting and celebrating love.


Tags Sanaya Irani Ved & Arya Ritesh Menon

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here