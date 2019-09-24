News

Sanaya Malhotra and Avinash Tiwari to play Viday Balan's children in Shakuntala Devi

MUMBAI: Viday Balan's next project is the biopic of Shakuntala Devi, where she plays the protagonist. Now, there is a new development with regard to the cast. Dangal girl Sanaya Malhotra has been signed on to play Viday Balan’s daughter. We also hear that Avinash Tiwari will essay the role of her son.

Sanaya is super excited to be working with Vidya for the first time. While speaking to an entertainment tabloid, she said that she is very excited to play the iconic Shakuntala Devi’s daughter, Anupama Banerji, as everyone knows about the achievements of the math genius. She is thrilled to bring on screen the dynamic mother–daughter relationship and equally thrilled to work with Vidya Balan.

The first-look poster of Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer was released a couple of days ago, as the team start shooting for the film. Vidya and the team are currently in London, while Sanaya is preparing for her part in Mumbai and will join the cast later this month.

The film is slated to release in the summer of 2020.

