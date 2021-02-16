Sandeep Nahar's co-star Suchitra Pillai reveals SSR's death had shaken him completely; read more

MUMBAI: Sandeep Nahar’s death by suicide has left the industry stunned. It’s quite hard for his co-stars to believe that the actor had so much pain in his life that led him to take this drastic step. Suchitra Pillai who was Sandeep's co-star from the series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai was shocked by the entire episode.

She said, “It is just unreal! Sandeep and I worked together for three years on this show. He was one of the most gregarious people on the set. He used to make us laugh by cracking silly jokes all the time. He was such a jovial person. This entire episode makes us realise about the pain behind these happy faces.”

The actress says that Sandeep’s video created a frenzy within his colleagues and friends who tried to reach out to him. She shares, “Yesterday I was alerted by a co-actor about his video. Since then we were trying to reach out to people from the show’s production house to procure his residential address from the contract, but the office was shut. Meanwhile, we managed to get in touch with a friend of his, and he said that he was on the way to Sandeep’s house and then we got to know about the development.”

She further adds, “God knows to what extent he was pushed that he took this drastic step, especially because I have never seen him upset on the set for all the three years that we worked together. This is such a loss!”

Ask Suchitra if the actor ever complained to her about his personal life, his equation with his wife Kanchan, or his journey in Bollywood and she is quick to add, “Nope! About his personal life, never. Though he did speak about his journey in Bollywood, he never complained. As actors all of us have to go through insecurities and times where there is no work. So, we have had these conversations on sets, but I had no idea that it was bothering him to this extent.”

Suchitra also mentions that through a common friend and colleague she got to know that Sandeep was very upset with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. The two had worked together in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). She elaborates, “He was totally shocked. He would ask why would anybody do such a thing? He was very much affected by the whole episode. So, it is shocking for us that he himself took this step.”

