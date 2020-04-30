News

Sandeepa Dhar shares stunning post-workout pic

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Apr 2020 07:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Sandeepa Dhar has shared on the social media a beautiful photograph of herself after a workout.

Sandeepa took to Instagram to share the image of herself after working out as sunrays add more glow to her face.

"The sunkissed ones, They leave a sweetness with you that changes the air you breathe forever. #postworkoutfeels #shadowplay," she captioned the image, where she is seen wearing an orange-and-black workout gear.

She later shared a video of herself dancing using a clone filter to celebrate International Dance Day.

"#internationaldanceday Sorry I missed ur call, I took too long to answer cause I was dancing to the ringtone . #alwayssayyestodancing #clonesquad#greedyxtreasure," she wrote alongside the video.

Sandeepa made her Bollywood debut in 2010 "Isi Life Mein" opposite actor Akshay Oberoi. She was later seen in "Gollu Aur Pappu".

