Sandeshkhali: On the occasion of International Women Day a new movie on the horrifying real inside in announced

It is International Women's Day all over and Parinn Multimedia has announced a new movie based on the horrifying real incident, the announcement video looks very gripping
Sandeshkhali

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see Great movies are been made on different subject and topic, today the world is celebrated international Women's Day and we can see some great movies are made which are around some strong and powerful women.

On this occasion team Parinn Multimedia has announced a new movie which is based on the real horrifying incident of Sandeshkhali, there is announcement video which had dropped by the makers which definitely indicates that the movie is going to be intense and gripping.

The announcement video says that is the true incident based on war against abuse fear and separation, and it is a tale coming from land of Sandeshkhali.

Definitely the BGM through out the announcement video grabs attention and it indicate the movie is based on some Deadly incident which have shaken in the nation. The movie is written Amitabh Singh and Ishan Bajpai, it is produced by Sumit Chaudhry and Kewal Sethi, it is co written and directed by Saurabh Tewari and the movie is all set to release in the year 2025.

Well nothing regarding the cast of the movie has been revealed but we look forward to see who are the cast members of the movie as subject like like this requires great intense acting. What are your views on this announcement video and how excited are you for the movie Do let us know in the comment section below.

