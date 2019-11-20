Sania Mirza and Suresh Raina shower love on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter’s adorable photos

MUMBAI: It seems the adorable pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya, have not just won the hearts of fans but also of sports personalities, Sania Mirza and Suresh Raina.



Aishwarya and Abhishek, who are one of the most adorable celebrity couples, were blessed with their daughter on 16 November 2011. And they recently celebrated the eighth birthday of Aaradhya in a grand way, which was attended by who’s who of the industry.



Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Aaradhya from her birthday celebration. Aaradhya looked super cute as she posed for the camera. Aishwarya captioned the photo as “MY WORLD I LOVE YOU INFINITELY,” and Tennis star Sania Mirza couldn’t stop herself from liking the adorable picture.



Check out Aishwarya’s post right here:

The winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant later shared another picture. In the same, she can be seen posing with her daughter and mother, Vrinda Rai. She captioned the picture as, “We LOVE YOU ETERNALLY.” Along with fans, cricketer Suresh Raina showered love in the form of ‘like’. Take a look below: