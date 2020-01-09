Sania Mirza’s heart-melting birthday note for Farah Khan

MUMBAI: Tennis star Sania Mirza and filmmaker Farah Khanshare a great rapport. The duo is friends and always supports each other.

And now Sania has penned down the most adorable birthdaynote for her friend. Her post vividly tells us how much Farah means to her.

The glamorous sports star took to her Instagram handle andshared a super adorable picture wherein she and her son can be seen posing forthe most cute picture. It is actually the best candid moment. The lens capturedthe adorable moment at the right time and we loved the trio in the frame.

Beside the picture, Sania wrote for Farah, “Happy happybirthday to my most favorite human .. I am never with you for your birthdaysomehow but you know how much I love you. You also know how difficult it is forme to express my emotions and what this msg is taking out of me lucky for me sometimes we get to choose our familytoo ️ and by the looks of it ,izhaan chooses you too.”

An overwhelmed Farah replied her writing, “Awwwwww myfavourite pic.. im happy ur never there for my birthday coz that means urplaying for ur country somewhere round the globe n that makes me so happy..proud that ur my friend n in the middle of practice n packing u still find timeto sort out my problems.. even family doesn’t do that.. lov uuuuu n my izhu.. now don’t make me cry on my birthday.”

Take a look below:

TellyChakkar wishes Farah a very happy birthday!