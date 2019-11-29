Sania Mirza’s photo with son Izhaan wins hearts of Dia Mirza, Ashish Chaudhary

MUMBAI: Sania Mirza’s latest picture with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, has won the hearts of actors Dia Mirza and Ashish Chaudhary.

The Tennis star, who made appearance on TV shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, has a huge fan following. She often shares pictures and posts to treat her army of fans. Today, she shared a super adorable picture with her son wherein the mother-son duo can be seen sharing a beautiful moment.

Izhaan turned a year-old on 30 October and the picture is from his birthday album.

Sania wrote beside the photo, “So much to be thankful for but most of all you my little sunshine.”

Along with fans, actors Dia Mirza and Ashish Chaudhary poured in love on the cute picture. Dia, who is known for films like Sanju and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, showered love in the form of lots of love emojis. On the other hand, Ashish, who is gearing up for Beyhadh 2, wrote, “Izzzzyyyboiiiii!!!” followed by love emojis.

