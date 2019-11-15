News

Sania Mirza turns a year older; Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s CUTE wishes

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Nov 2019 06:57 PM

MUMBAI: Tennis star Sania Mirza, who made appearance on TV shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, turns a year older today. 

As she is celebrating her birthday today, cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram to wish her. The cricketer also shared a picture in which they look adorable. In the picture shared by him, Sania posed with a cricketer bat, while Yuvraj can be seen holding a racket. 

Teasing Sania, Yuvraj penned down a fun yet adorable wish. He wrote, “Hai hai mirchi  Janam din mubarak my dear friend lots of love and best wishes Always !

Pulling his leg, Sania replied, “Motuuu,” followed by a heart emoticon.

Further, Yuvraj’s wife and actress Hazel Keech complimented the two and wished Sania. She commented, “Wow look at you two!!! Happy birthday sexy.” 

Take a look below: 

(Take Hazel Keech’s comment too) 

Gautam Rode celebrates Children's Day with...

Gautam Rode celebrates Children's Day with underprivileged kids
Pagalpanti team on The Kapil Sharma Show

Pagalpanti team on The Kapil Sharma Show
