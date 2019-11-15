Sania Mirza turns a year older; Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s CUTE wishes

MUMBAI: Tennis star Sania Mirza, who made appearance on TV shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, turns a year older today.



As she is celebrating her birthday today, cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram to wish her. The cricketer also shared a picture in which they look adorable. In the picture shared by him, Sania posed with a cricketer bat, while Yuvraj can be seen holding a racket.



Teasing Sania, Yuvraj penned down a fun yet adorable wish. He wrote, “Hai hai mirchi Janam din mubarak my dear friend lots of love and best wishes Always !



Pulling his leg, Sania replied, “Motuuu,” followed by a heart emoticon.



Further, Yuvraj’s wife and actress Hazel Keech complimented the two and wished Sania. She commented, “Wow look at you two!!! Happy birthday sexy.”



