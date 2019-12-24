News

Sania Nehwal’s SWEET BIRTHDAY WISH for Anil Kapoor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2019 08:03 PM

MUMBAI: As Anil Kapoor turns a year older today, Saina Nehwal penned down a sweet birthday note for him.

The veteran actor turns 63-years-old today. Saina took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein she and her hubby Parupalli Kashyap can be seen posing with the ace Bollywood actor.

In the picture, Anil Kapoor and badminton player Parupalli Kashyap can be seen in formal look, while Saina sported gorgeous ethnic attire.

Wishing the actor, the ace shuttler wrote beside the picture, “Wish u a very happy birthday @anilskapoor sir.”

Check out Saina’s Instagram post right here:

On the work front, Anil Kapoor has given many hit films to audience. Some of his popular films include Mr. India, Pukar, and Nayak to name a few. He will be next seen in Malang and Takht.

TellyChakkar wishes Anil Kapoor a very happy birthday! 

Tags > Anil Kapoor, Sania Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
24 Dec 2019 09:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dabangg 3's Saiee Manjrekar SPILLS secrets about co-stas Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and others
Dabangg 3's Saiee Manjrekar SPILLS secrets... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
24 Dec 2019 09:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shehnaaz and Aarti fight with Madhurima over work; Asim to support Madhurima
Shehnaaz and Aarti fight with Madhurima over work... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt

past seven days