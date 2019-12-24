Sania Nehwal’s SWEET BIRTHDAY WISH for Anil Kapoor

MUMBAI: As Anil Kapoor turns a year older today, Saina Nehwal penned down a sweet birthday note for him.

The veteran actor turns 63-years-old today. Saina took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein she and her hubby Parupalli Kashyap can be seen posing with the ace Bollywood actor.

In the picture, Anil Kapoor and badminton player Parupalli Kashyap can be seen in formal look, while Saina sported gorgeous ethnic attire.

Wishing the actor, the ace shuttler wrote beside the picture, “Wish u a very happy birthday @anilskapoor sir.”

Check out Saina’s Instagram post right here:

On the work front, Anil Kapoor has given many hit films to audience. Some of his popular films include Mr. India, Pukar, and Nayak to name a few. He will be next seen in Malang and Takht.

TellyChakkar wishes Anil Kapoor a very happy birthday!