Sanjana Sanghi shares heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: Sanjana Sanghi is all set to make her acting debut in Dil Bechara with late Sushant Singh Rajput. The chemistry of this fresh pair is being loved by the audiences all over ever since the trailer was out. Now, it has been exactly 30 days since the Chhichhore actor left us, and Sanjana has shared a lovely note for Sushant.

The actress shared this note on her Instagram status today.

SSR's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shared a picture of her home temple as she lit a diya and called him ‘child of god’.

On the other hand, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty shared a long post along with happy moments with the actor.

The trailer of Dil Bechara and the title track featuring Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi have been trending on YouTube. Fans have been remembering the late actor and paying tributes to him on social media by promoting his film song and the trailer. They aim to make it the highest viewed movie of all time.

Dil Bechara marks Sanjana’s acting debut, while Mukesh Chhabra will be debuting as director. It is an official adaptation of the book The Fault In Our Stars. The music has been composed by AR Rahman. It will release on July 24, 2020 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

