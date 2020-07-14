Sanjana Singhi pens for Sushant Singh Rajput; says "whoever said time helps heal all wounds was lying."

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away by allegedly committing suicide on June 14, at the young age of 34. Since then, fans miss the late actor dearly and continue to remember him in prayers. As the day today, July 14, marks exactly a month since SSR’s tragic demise, his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi has written a heartfelt note in his memory. In her note, Sanjana Sanghi said that whoever said time helps heal all wounds was lying.

ALSO READ: One month since Sushant Singh Rajput's death...remembering the Chhichhore actor

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sanjana Sanghi shared a post that read, “Whoever said time helps heal all wounds was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again and bleeding: Of moments now will forever remain memories. Of laughs together that were but will never again be. Of questions that will remain unanswered. Of disbelief, that only keeps growing.”

The note of the actress continued, “But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see. Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity.”

While Sanjana Sanghi shifted to talk about how wounds don’t heal over the course of time and the dreams she saw for young children with Sushant, she wrote in her post that she vows that she will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled. Meanwhile, as Sanjana Sanghi shared the written post, incidentally, these were the exact words penned by the actress in a post she made on June 21, a few days after SSR’s tragic demise.

ALSO READ: Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant: Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying

For latest updates on Bollywood and television, stay tuned to tellychakkar.

credits: Spotboye