Sanjay Bhatia roped in for Manish Gupta's directorial film SCAM

With the lockdown being eased after several months, the showbiz world is now slowly catching up the pace and several film shootings have been started. Of course, all the safety precautions are being taken.

Popular film and TV actor Sanjay Bhatia who has done films like Raees, Shootout At Wadala and TV shows like Crime Patrol, has been roped in for a film named SCAM.

The movie is being directed by Manish Gupta. While no further details about Sanjay's role have been revealed but we are excited to see him in the film.

Apart from that, Sanjay will also be seen as an RTO Commissioner who will be Shilpa Shetty's boss in the film Nikamma.

Nikamma was supposed to be released this year in theatres, however, it got postponed due to the pandemic.

