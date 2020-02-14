Sanjay Dutt and Yash to have shirtless fight sequence in KGF Chapter 2?

MUMBAI: Superstar Yash, who got tremendous name and fame with his movie KGF Chapter 1, was loved and appreciated by the classes and especially by the masses. The buzz around the movie was so high that it became to be one the highest grosser of all time.

Also, ever since the sequel was announced, the excitement amongst the audience is tremendous.

The makers of Sandalwood’s Yash-starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ are currently busy shooting in Mysore.

Recently, Raveena Tandon joined the shooting. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is playing the main villain Adheera in the film. This has created huge expectations from the movie.

Now, there is a rumour that Yash and Sanjay Dutt will fight shirtless in the ‘KGF’ sequel.

A few days ago, the team had revealed Sanjay Dutt’s look from the movie. According to sources, Sanjay Dutt, who plays the main villain, will go shirtless for the climax fight in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

The audience is waiting to see the huge fight between Sanjay Dutt and Yash.

There is also a rumour that the actors will be showing off their six-pack abs in the movie, and that they have been working to build their bodies for the same.

However, the team hasn’t officially revealed any information about this.

Previously, Bollywood star Salman Khan and Sudeep went shirtless for the climax fight in the recently released film 'Dabangg 3'. Now, Yash and Sanjay Dutt are likely to do the same in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ directed by Prashanth Neel, and we cannot wait to see the final product.