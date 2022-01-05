Sanjay Dutt: Credit for how my character turned out should go to Prashanth Neel

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, whose performance in direcotr Prashanth Neel's pan-Indian blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 2' has come in for praise from all quarters, on Saturday said that the credit for how his character 'Adheera' turned out in the film must go entirely to director Prashanth Neel.
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, whose performance in direcotr Prashanth Neel's pan-Indian blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 2' has come in for praise from all quarters, on Saturday said that the credit for how his character 'Adheera' turned out in the film must go entirely to director Prashanth Neel.

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted a post that read, "There will always be some films which will be more special than others. Every once in a while, I seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, I could have fun with it.

"This film made me realise why cinema at the end of the day, is a product of passion.

"Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing 'Adheera' to me. The credit, for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As the captain of the ship, it's his dream we all brought to screen.

"This film will always be a reminder that every time, life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that. Lots of love to my fans, family and well wishers. They have all been my pillars of strength."

The film, which features Yash in the lead and which has Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Sanjay Dutt playing pivotal roles, has been a phenomenal hit.

Latest Video