Sanjay Dutt expresses his gratefulness towards people battling the pandemic on the forefront

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt is one of the most prominent actors in the film Industry.

Of lately, due to the current situation of the lock-down caused by epidemic, the actor has been active on his social media spreading messages awareness and alertness, and urging the enormous number of followers he has on social media, to practice social distancing and staying safe and healthy.

The actor expressed his gratitude towards the individuals fighting the pandemic for us and risking their lives so we may be safe. He also persuades everyone to appreciate the work they are doing for us while expressing his disappointment in the people who treat the forefront fighters with disrespect.

He took to social media and shared,

“"I'd like to thank all the policemen, doctors & healthcare professionals, front-line workers, essential commodity providers who are working selflessly, risking their lives to keep us safe & secure. It's disheartening to see people misbehaving with them."

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has an extremely busy year ahead as he is set to appear in five notable films including 'KGF: Chapter 2', 'Shamshera', 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', 'Torbaaz' and 'Sadak 2'. He last made an appearance in Kalank along with Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.