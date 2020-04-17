Sanjay Dutt loves experimenting with his greys with every project he works on. Read on!

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt is undoubtedly one of the most experienced actors and has done roles with all the various types of genres where he has aced it all. One of the things that come as a highlight with every film are his hairstyles. The actor has nailed all the looks from bald to uber cool, suiting his physique each time.

In one of his recent interviews, Sanjay Dutt talks about how comfortable he is with his greys and much more. He says, "I have to move on. I am not going to keep it grey all the time (informing his fans). I'll shave it off one day."

Sanjay Dutt is uber cool in his mind and loves experimenting with his looks. The actor has been appreciated for his salt and pepper look by his fans a lot, which is also his current look.

Apart from having versatility with his acting skills, Sanjay also ensures whatever is the requirement of the character, he moulds himself into it completely. Be it clothing, speech delivery or hairstyles and even physique, the actor has it all.

The actor is still going strong as he has a busy year set for him with five big-banner films - KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and Sadak 2 down his pipeline.