Sanjay Dutt opens up on how he juggles multiple projects

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt's most recent outing Panipat is off to a great start, the movie released recently and the crowds are going gaga over Sanjay Dutt's portrayal of Ahmed Shah Abdali in the movie.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, the actor was asked about how it felt to work on multiple projects simultaneously, to which the superstar replied, "I don’t think it was difficult to do any of these films while shooting the others. I’ve been working for 40 years, and earlier, it was normal for actors to work on multiple projects at one time."

He further added, "Having said that, you need the director of each film to hold you together. That is important for me to be on the right path as far as my performance is concerned. I wanted to know everything about Abdali, what happened and why. Ashu provided those details, which came in very handy."

Sanjay Dutt was part of two big projects this year- Kalank and Prasthanam. Where he is playing Afgan warrior Ahmad Shah Abdali. Recently, the trailer of the film was released and people are going gaga over Sanjay Dutt's menacing portrayal of Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Next year will be an exciting year for Sanjay Dutt, as he has four releases lined up- KGF 2, Sadak 2, Shamshera and Torbaaz.