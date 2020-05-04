News

Sanjay Dutt pens emotional post on his mom Nargis Dutt's death anniversary

04 May 2020

MUMBAI: On his mother Nargis Dutt's 39th death anniversary on Sunday, actor Sanjay Dutt took to social media and wrote an emotional post.

"It's been 39 years since you left us but I know you're always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today & everyday. Love you and miss you everyday mom," Sanjay posted.

Along with it, he uploaded a black and white image that features him sitting next to his mother, who's the veteran actress.

Nargis died in 1981 of pancreatic cancer, a few days before Sanjay made his debut in Bollywood.

On the film front, Sanjay will be next seen in "KGF--Chapter 2", "Sadak 2" and "Mumbai Saga".

