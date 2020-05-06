Sanjay Dutt on relevance of ‘Jadoo Ki Jhappi’ in the times of social distancing; “an emotion that was meant to convey compassion and love”

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt is an actor who has played roles in numerous films, giving the audience a wide array of characters, be it an antagonist, protagonist, cop, or a role in a comic film. But there is one famous character that has been the most memorable, and yes that character is none other than Munna Bhai!

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. saw Sanjay Dutt in one of the most spectacular roles and left the audience craving for more, so much so that it even got a sequel called Lage Raho Munna Bhai which did phenomenally well too. Most importantly, both the film left the audience with meaningful messages and one of the most reminisced things would be the hug or 'Jadoo Ki Jhapi' that the Munna gave in the film to heal the patients with love.

When asked in an interview with a daily if 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi' was no longer relevant in this era of social distancing to heal the world, Sanjay Dutt replied "Jadoo Ki Jhappi was not just a mere hug, it was an emotion that was meant to convey compassion and love. In this time of social distancing, we all can still continue with virtual 'Jhappi', by doing our bit to help the society heal, as one."

Feeling grateful that his film is still remembered, the actor further added, "It's great to see that in such times as well, the dialogues of the film are being used to spread positivity. The memes that have been floating around are creating great impact and I'm humbled, beyond words that people still find it relevant and love it as a gesture."

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. is a 2003 comedy-drama film in which Sanjay Dutt played the most remarkable and memorable character of a bhai or gunda and a good-natured don in Mumbai’s underworld. Sanjay Dutt's exemplary performance in the film made it win several accolades including national award of Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Sanjay Dutt will continue providing us with epic releases and this year he will be keeping exceedingly busy with five big-banner films - KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz, and Sadak 2 down his pipeline. Other than his current projects, Sanju Bhai will also be working towards creating qualitative content for his home production- Sanjay S Dutt Productions.