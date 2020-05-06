Sanjay Dutt: Rishi Kapoor was always an elder brother to me

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Dutt says it will take time for the fact to sink in that Rishi Kapoor is no more.

On Monday, Sanjay penned an emotional post in the fond memory of his "elder brother", Rishi Kapoor, who died last week after battling leukemia.

"One thing that Chintu Sir taught me was to always do things with a smile on our face! It's going to take some time to sink in that Chintu Sir is not with us anymore. He has always been an elder brother to me. Can't believe he is gone,"Sanjay shared.

Along with it, he posted a photograph in which Sanjay is seen sharing smiles with the late actor and his son, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Sanjay Dutt and Rishi Kapoor have had worked together in films like "Hathyara", "Sahibaan" and "Agneepath".