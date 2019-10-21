Sanjay Dutt shares wishes his children a happy birthday, shares an adorable picture!

MUMBAI: Superstar Sanjay Dutt is one of the busiest actors out there with a slew of films that he is working on, at the same time the actor is a perfect example of a Famly Man as he loves spending time with his children more than anything else.

Earlier today, Sanjay Dutt shared an adorable picture of him and his twins on his social media to wish them a Happy Birthday.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

The actor shared,"There's no greater joy for me than spending time with my precious, Shahraan & Iqra. I love you both. Happy birthday #ProudDad"

The actor's latest movie Prassthanam was a success as fans and critics alike absolutely loved the political drama. The first movie from the actor's production house Sanjay Dutt Productions 'Baba' was recently screened at the Golden Globes.

The actor's next lineup of films will see the actor playing a variety of large powerful roles. The poster release of KGF 2 sees Dutt playing a dangerous character in a grand get up with an equally heavy name. Whereas he also will be essaying the role of Afghan King Ahmad Shah Durrani in Ashutosh Gowarikar's upcoming saga, Panipat, which is a movie based on the third battle of Panipat.