Sanjay Dutt to star in a comedy movie titled Doghouse; Dhoni to play cameo

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt, who is enjoying a positive response for his latest movie Prassthanam, will soon be seen in a comedy movie titled Doghouse. It will be helmed by Yamala Pagla Deewana director Samir Karnik, who has been off the radar since his last release Chaar Din Ki Chandani. He will make a directorial comeback with this comedy drama .



The movie will be backed by Viacom 18 Studios, which has films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Motichoor Chaknachoor, and The Body remake in the pipeline.



The movie revolves around three underdogs and will have big names in the lead roles. Sanjay Dutt is the only actor who has been finalized for the role, and the makers are believed to be in talks with Sunil Shetty, Emraan Hashmi, and R Madhavan to play the leads.



Jim Sarbh has been approached to play the villain in the movie, and there are talks with MS Dhoni to play a cameo.



This movie will mark Dhoni's film debut.