Sanjay Dutt to star in Samir Karnik’s next!

MUMBAI: Film director and producer Samir Karnik, who is known for his direction in movies like Chaar Din Ki Chandni, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and Kyon! Ho Gaya Na, is all set to come back to the big screen with Sanjay Dutt.

Talks are on that Samir Karnik's directional venture will be a comedy film, and Sanjay Dutt has been approached for the role.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the Ashutosh Gowariker’s periodic film Panipat along with Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The movie did underperform at the box office but Dutt’s performance was much praised.

Since Dutt started the 2nd innings of his career (after being released from jail), his movies are not up to mark at the box office, and he badly needs a proper commercial hit to bounce back.

Apart from this movie, the actor has an amazing line-up including K.G.F. Chapter 2, Sadak 2, and Shamshera.