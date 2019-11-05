News

Sanjay Dutt steals the show in Panipat Trailer

MUMBAI: Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat is based on the Panipat war that happened years ago and today the trailer of the movie released.  The movie is a multi starrer movie, starring Arjun Kapoor, Kirti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The movie is helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker who is known for directing mythological movies like Jodhaa Akbar and Mohenjo Daro.

And once again the ace director as come out with a spectacular movie and the first glimpse of the movie looks very impressive.  Arjun Kapoor and Kirti look quite promising in the movie, but the stealer of the show is Sanjay Dutt who plays the negative role in the movie. His fierce look is killer and his character is quite impressive in the movie.

The movie will release on the 6th of December, and it really looks good, and the audiences have already given a thumps up to the movie. Panipat is also one of the most anticipated movie of this year and post the success of Jodhaa Akbar the ace director seems to be back with another hit in his kitty with Panipat. 

