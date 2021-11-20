Sanjay Dutt surprises with a new hairstyle! Is this his look for his upcoming project?

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt has had a jam-packed year with a movie release and multiple signings. The actor enjoys a huge fan base for his exemplary acting and time and again leaves his followers in awe by experimenting with new looks. Sanjay was once again at his personal best, looked dapper as he took on an all new avatar. We wonder if it's for his next project!

The actor shared on his social media handle a picture of himself at a salon, wherein we can see him getting his hair and beard transformed by a famous celebrity barber. He looked suave and handsome sporting trimmed beard and gelled hair. Praising his hair stylist, Sanjay wrote, "Nothing feels better than a fresh look! Amazing work @rabithebarber!"

Sanjay Dutt has impressed us with his new look, taking our anticipation on a high, as we all are excited to see him own this look for his upcoming film.

On the work front, the actor has multiple pictures lined up for release. Sanjay will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor starter 'Shamshera', 'Toolsidas Junior', 'Prithviraj', and the much-awaited 'KGF Chapter 2' are also part of his upcoming projects.