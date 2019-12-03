News

Sanjay Dutt's co-stars are in awe of him in this latest BTS video from Panipat!

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Dec 2019 06:39 PM

MUMBAI: Superstar Sanjay Dutt has a very busy year ahead with a host of lineups. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Panipat where he will be essaying the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali.

The makers of Panipat released a BTS video of the making of Ahmad Shah Abdali where the team talks about how Sanjay Dutt is the perfect person to play the character. The Director of the movie shared, "During the scripting stage I knew I wanted Sanjay Dutt in the role of Abdali."

Arjun Kapoor adds, "He's larger than life on camera". Kriti Sanon also shares, "I don't think anybody else could have done it the way he has, he's so amazing"

Sanjay Dutt's portrayal of Abdali is unlike anything ever seen before, the actor looks like a million different shades of menacing and with immense intensity.

Ever since the makers of Panipat released the first look of Sanjay Dutt it broke the internet. The fans went crazy and they have loved the superstar's look.

Over the years, Sanjay Dutt has treated the audience with characters that have gone ahead to resonate and strike a chord with the viewers. Known to have a power-packed screen presence, the actor hosts a number of strong characters in his diverse repertoire as an actor.

With multiple films lined up, Sanjay Dutt is one of the busiest actors in the business. Big budgeted films like Shamshera, Kalank, Panipat, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prasthanam, Sadak 2 amongst others make a list of his upcoming films.

Tags > Sanjay Dutt, Ahmad Shah Abdali, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Prasthanam, Sadak 2

