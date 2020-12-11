Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt opens up about her Boyfriend's death; reveals she is seeing a therapist and joining support groups

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt is quite popular on social media and has a massive fan following too. Recently she was seen answering her fans l' question on her Instagram stories and among the Q&A round, a fan asked her how she dealt with the trauma of losing her boyfriend, to which, in a long note, she said that she saw her grief therapist and has joined some support groups as well. For the unversed, on July 2, 2019, her Italian beau passed away. Though she has been sharing pictures with her deceased boyfriend on her photo-sharing, she has been discreet about him and the loss. However, when a fan too lost their lost ones, Trishala penned a long note, suggesting things that helped her overcome the trauma.



She wrote, "I’m still dealing with it but I’ve gotten a lot of help for it (and still getting help for it) Since COVID, the support groups that I’ve joined have become virtual for now, I see my grief therapist virtually as well, I spend time with my friends and family (while still practising social distancing) and I’m doing a lot of soul searching."

Also read: https://admin. tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/ yeh-rishta-kya-kehlata-hais- kairav-aka-aarambh-trehan- sehgal-celebrates-birthday- mohsin-0



"I also got off social media for a long time after he passed away because I needed that private time to process what the hell just happened to both of our lives. How in a split second, life can change for anybody. I needed to feel my loss, not distract myself from it. My grief therapist has been helping me a lot. I’m processing a lot of emotions and slowly, almost a year and a half later, starting to accept my loss (and I say that hesitantly)" she further wrote.

Trishala also mentioned she feels lifeless without him due to the Coronavirus pandemic, she is giving herself time to heal and suggests the same for the fan as well. "It takes time and I too feel lifeless without him but I know I’m going to be okay. I’ve made amazing progress this year considering the pandemic going on and I’m giving myself time to heal. Give yourself that time as well. (Hugs)" she concludes.

Well, Trishala surely is a big inspiration for millions like her.

Also read: https://www. tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/ devoleena-bhattacharjee- releases-explosive-voice- recording-of-divya-bhatnagar- expressing

Stay tuned to this space for more

Credits: spotboye