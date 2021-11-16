Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter Trishala says no to acting

MUMBAI: Trishala Dutt, daughter of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, has passed the idea of entering the world of Hindi cinema as she said that she is "busy building" her own legacy.

Trishala, an ardent social media user, treated her fans and followers to a question and answer session on Instagram.

A user asked her: "Do you have plans to enter into the film industry to carry on Sanjay Sir's legacy.

She replied: "No. I'm busy building on leaving my own legacy behind."

Another user asked Trishala about her plans of getting married, to which the 33-year-old confessed that dating at this age and day is ï¿½a disaster'.

"Ohhhhh It's so hard lol. It's so hard. For those of you who are single in 2021, you know what I'm talking about. And for those who have been married for 5+ years, you have absolutely no idea what I'm talking about."

"Dating in this age is a disaster. An utmost disaster. There's always someone thinking they can do better lol. I'll get married whenever I find a proper gentleman that treats me with respect, love, and appreciation that I deserve. And of course, vice-versa. Happy wife - happy life," she replied.

Trishala's verified profile has over 573K followers on the photo-sharing website. She is Sanjay Dutt's eldest child, from the late Richa Sharma.

SOURCE : IANS