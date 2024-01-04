Sanjay Dutt's Lavish Lifestyle: Mumbai Mansion, Dubai Villa, and Cricket Teams

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt, the Bollywood icon, made his mark with his debut in 'Rocky' in 1981, but it was his role in 'Naam' in 1986 that truly catapulted him to stardom. With over a hundred films to his credit, his portrayal as the lead in 'Munna Bhai MBBS' remains a standout commercial success.

Despite his cinematic achievements, Sanjay Dutt's life has been embroiled in controversies, notably his association with drugs and the Mumbai blasts. Nevertheless, he's known for his opulent lifestyle, owning multiple real estate properties, luxurious cars, and high-end watches.

Sanjay Dutt's estimated net worth stands at around Rs 300 crore, a testament to his enduring success in the industry. His Mumbai abode, located in the upscale Pali Hills area, is valued at Rs 100 crore, blending modern aesthetics with classic Bollywood charm, adorned with personal touches and family portraits.

In addition to his Mumbai residence, Sanjay Dutt is one of the few Bollywood stars to own a second home in Dubai, although details about this property remain relatively private. He's also the brand ambassador for Dubai-based property developer Danube.

Beyond real estate, Sanjay Dutt has diversified his investments, recently venturing into the alcobev industry with his own whiskey brand, The Glenwalk. He's also expanded his portfolio to include ownership stakes in cricket teams, such as the Harare Hurricanes in the Zim T10 cricket league and the B-Love Kandy team in Sri Lanka's Lankan Premier League.

Adding to his allure, Sanjay Dutt boasts an impressive collection of luxury cars, including a Ferrari 599 GTB, Rolls Royce Ghost, Bentley, Land Cruiser, Mercedes, Porsche, and Ducati motorcycles.

Sanjay Dutt's multifaceted ventures and extravagant lifestyle underscore his status as a prominent figure in both Bollywood and the business world.

