Sanjay Dutt's lockdown mantra: Eat well, stay healthy, keep exercising

03 Apr 2020 12:35 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Dutt might not be in the gym but he is ensuring that he stays fit even if he is locked in his home like most people due to coronavirus.

"Staying fit is very important especially during this time. So eat well, stay healthy & keep exercising. #QuarantineWorkout #HealthyAtHome #WorkoutAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe," Sanjay tweeted on Thursday along with an inspiring video.

Sporting black workout wear, he is seen walking and jogging in the less than a minute video.

This comes just a few days after his video on the importance of staying indoors.

"Let's do our bit by staying indoors as that's the only way to prevent #COVID19 from spreading. #StayAtHomeSaveLives #CoronavirusLockdown #Quarantined #WeAreInThisTogether #Coronavirus," he had captioned the video.

Last month, he had made another video to thank those who are helping people.

"My salute to all those who are working tirelessly to keep us safe. We appreciate your efforts & would also like to thank the entire nation for coming together for this. Stay home, stay safe. #JantaCurfew #COVID19," he had posted.

Like him, many celebrities are posting videos and photos about how they are spending their self-isolation time.

