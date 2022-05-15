Sanjay Dutt's mantra: Nobody cares about your story till you win, so win!

Sanjay Dutt, who is known for his personal charisma and physique, has yet again impressed with his performance in 'KGF: Chapter 2'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 11:30
movie_image: 
Sanjay Dutt's mantra: Nobody cares about your story till you win, so win!

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt, who is known for his personal charisma and physique, has yet again impressed with his performance in 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

The actor's 'never give up' attitude was seen when he was shooting for the blockbuster Yash-starrer after he had just pushed back cancer. And he nailed the villainous character of Adheera with his stellar performance.

The actor has now taken to his social media handle and shared an intense workout picture, which shows his dedication as he lifts heavy chains in the gym. His message for his followers: "Nobody cares about your story till you win, so WIN!"

He should know this better than most, for he has set many examples with his triumphs over difficult life situations in the past.

Sanjay Dutt has some exciting projects coming up, such as the period drama 'Shamshera' (with Ranbir Kapoor), 'Ghudchadi' (with Raveena Tandon) and 'Prithiviraj', where he plays the blind uncle of Prithviraj Chauhan, essayed by Akshay Kumar.

Apart from these upcoming films, he has signed up for some more interesting projects, which will be officially announced soon.

SOURCE: IANS

Sanjay Dutt KGF: Chapter 2 Yash Raveena Tandon Ghudchadi Shamshera Ranbir Kapoor Prithviraj Chauhan Akshay Kumar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 11:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: Twist and Turns! Fateh makes a shocking demand from Tanya Gill!
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television; and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Raghubir Yadav likes to take it easy with quality work
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav, who is gearing up for the release of second season of comedy drama 'Panchayat',...
'Panchayat' director Deepak Mishra was a bundle of nerves before show's debut
MUMBAI: Deepak Kumar Mishra, the director of the comedy drama 'Panchayat', said that he was a bundle of nerves during...
Swaran Ghar: Realization! Nakul realizes that Swaran and Kanwal were right, Mickey takes her home
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been one of the most anticipated shows of recent times; the show has already been garnering a...
Sucheta Khanna: Every role is a challenge
MUMBAI: Sucheta Khanna has portrayed a pool of emotions on-screen through her character Indrani Sharma in Rajan Shahi's...
Kundali Bhagya: Woah! Natasha comes to the court to save Prithvi and Karan, Preeta ignored by Karan
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Also...
Recent Stories
Raghubir Yadav likes to take it easy with quality work
Raghubir Yadav likes to take it easy with quality work
Latest Video