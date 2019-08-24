News

Sanjay Dutt's Marathi movie releases in South Korea

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Aug 2019 09:00 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's first Marathi production titled "Baba" released in South Korea on Saturday.

The movie, a story of a middle-class family life, has been produced under the banner of Sunjay Dutt production and distributed by Indywood Distribution Network (IDN).

What do you think about this Showtee ?

Following its released in India on August 2, Sanjay had taken to Instagram to share a video thanking viewers for showering the movie with so much love.

In the video, the actor said: "Hello everybody. Namashkar to you all. 'Baba' is the first Marathi film I have produced. I want to thank the media for the wonderful reviews and the audience for all their love and affection.

"This movie is about family, love and relationships. I would request and tell everyone to go and enjoy the movie, live the dream of a father and a mother and let me know about it. Thank you. I am very proud of it. All I can tell you is that love, emotions, respect has no boundaries. So please go and enjoy baba."

The Marathi venture, directed by Raj Gupta, stars Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Dhuri, Abhijeet Khandkekar, Spruha Joshi, Chittaranjan Giri.

(Source: IANS) 
Tags > Bollywood, actor, Sanjay Dutt, Baba, Marathi Production, Raj Gupta, South Korea, Indywood Distribution Network (IDN), Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Dhuri, Abhijeet Khandkekar, Spruha Joshi, Chittaranjan Giri,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Vicky Kaushal and Noora Fatehi on The Kapil...

Vicky Kaushal and Noora Fatehi on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebrities galore at the screening of 'The...

Celebrities galore at the screening of 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni

past seven days