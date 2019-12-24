Sanjay Gupta buys rights of graphic novel Rakshak; will direct feature film

MUMBAI: For the first time in the history of Indian cinema, a graphic novel, Rakshak – A Vigilante Superhero, will be made into a feature film directed by Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Gupta. White Feather Films has bought the rights of the graphic novel Rakshak from Yali Dream Creations CEO and publisher Asvin Sirvastangam.

Sanjay confirmed the news by sharing some photos of the graphic novel and wrote, 'So proud and happy to announce that my company White Feather Films has acquired the rights for RAKSHAK. A thrilling graphic novel about a vigilante superhero. This is India’s first graphic novel to be made into a massive & ambitious feature film to be directed by me.'

Asvin Srivatsangam stated, 'We at Yali Dream Creations are extremely proud of Rakshak and believe that it has a great potential to come across as an interesting Hindi feature film. In the able hands of Sanjay Gupta, we feel that the film has found an ideal creator, hence we look forward to the partnership and the film, which is soon going into development.'

To which, the filmmaker further added 'I have always wanted to create my own superhero franchise and Rakshak came along the right time. We have a dearth in this genre.'

Rakshak is a vigilante sans superpowers; yes there are quite a few of them, the biggest one being Batman, followed by Punisher, Daredevil, Kickass, and others. The uniqueness of Rakshak as a vigilante comes from the fact that he is an ex-Indian army marine commando or MARCO, equivalent to US Navy Seals.

SOURCE - BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA