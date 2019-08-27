Sanjay Gupta nervous to shoot for 'Mumbai Saga'

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta says he is excited, anxious and nervous to begin shooting for his film "Mumbai Saga".

Sanjay on Tuesday took to Twitter where he called the film an ambitious and adventurous journey.

"It's 5.30 in the morning and I'm having my cup of tea. In less than two hours I'll be taking my first shot. I'm excited, anxious, nervous... a bit of all actually as I embark on this very ambitious and adventurous journey called 'Mumbai Saga'," he tweeted.

"Mumbai Saga" is a gangster drama set in the eighties and the nineties. It stars John Abraham, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty in key roles.

The film, which is slated to release on June 19, 2020, also features Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte.

Source: IANS