Is Sanjay Gupta revealing if Kaante 2 is on the cards ?

MUMBAI: In 2002, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta made the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs titled Kaante. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, and Mahesh Manjrekar among several others.

The director was asked if he was making Kaante 2 to which the director said that he will be making a spin-off of the blockbuster hit Kaante though the protagonists shoot each other at the end of the film

Talking to a tabloid, the director revealed that he has another script with the spirit of Kaante. He said that the story is about six Indians who pull off the ultimate heist and he will be calling it Khote Sikkey.

Sanjay Gupta had announced that his company White Feather Films has acquired the rights of Rakshak, a thrilling graphic novel about a vigilante superhero.

Sanjay Gupta is shooting his next directorial titled Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. Mumbai Saga, having 1980s and 90s as the backdrop. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar and Suniel Shetty.