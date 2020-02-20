News

Sanjay Khan set to launch new book 'Assalamualaikum Watan'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2020 03:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan is set to launch his second book titled "Assalamualaikum Watan", which will trace Muslims' role in shaping India's heritage.

Khan emphatically declares in almost every page of the book (which has 10 chapters) that he "considers himself an Indian first and then a person of the faith".

According to Khan, the term "minority" needs to be dispensed with as it comes with inferior insignia.

Khan suggests, through this book, that the Indian government embark on an initiative to address all as Indians and "if needed add the prefix Indian to the community name. For instance - Indian-Muslims, Indian-Hindus, Indian-Christians, Indian-Sikhs which will give every citizen a sense of feeling Indian before anything else".

"The intention behind this book is not only to convince the Indian Muslims to eliminate this immigrant mentality, but also provide a very tangible, explicit and logical solution for Muslims in India to once again reach its zenith of contribution and impact," said Khan.

"This is an impact that the Indian Muslim has repeatedly accomplished in the past while forming the rich history of this amazing country. 'Assalamualaikum Watan' is a humble attempt to invoke that spirit in Indian Muslims again," added the "The Sword of Tipu Sultan" star.

Tags actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan Assalamualaikum Watan The Sword of Tipu Sultan Indian-Muslims Indian-Hindus Indian-Christians Indian-Sikhs TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shoot for Break A Leg season 2

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shoot for...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here