News

Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces his next

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Dec 2019 07:15 PM

A horrifying terror attack took place in Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, 2019. It took the lives of several soldiers and it gave rise to a lot of tension between India and Pakistan. Subsequently, the Indian Air Force carried an airstrike on terror camps across the Line of Control.

Recently, taking to his social media accounts, the head honcho of T-Series – Bhushan Kumar – announced that he, in collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Pragya Kapoor, and Mahaveer Jain, is all set to bring this spine-chilling tale on the celluloid. The movie is going to be helmed by Abhishek Kapoor of Kedarnath and Rock On fame. ‘A story of grit, determination and valour! Proud to announce #2019BalakotAirstrike, a tribute to the brave hearts of our country. Written & directed by Abhishek Kapoor,’ wrote Bhushan in his tweet.

Have a look.

SLB is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Hindi cinema and the recipient of several awards.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kashmir’s Pulwama, Indian Air Force, Bhushan Kumar, Pragya Kapoor, Mahaveer Jain, Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
13 Dec 2019 08:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rashami breaks down in front of Arhaan in Bigg Boss 13 I Calls her love for him one sided
Rashami breaks down in front of Arhaan in Bigg... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
13 Dec 2019 07:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vishal and Shehnaaz's Dev-Paro love equation in Bigg Boss 13
Vishal and Shehnaaz's Dev-Paro love equation... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Shilpa Raizada
Shilpa Raizada
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep

past seven days