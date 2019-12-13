Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces his next

A horrifying terror attack took place in Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, 2019. It took the lives of several soldiers and it gave rise to a lot of tension between India and Pakistan. Subsequently, the Indian Air Force carried an airstrike on terror camps across the Line of Control.



Recently, taking to his social media accounts, the head honcho of T-Series – Bhushan Kumar – announced that he, in collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Pragya Kapoor, and Mahaveer Jain, is all set to bring this spine-chilling tale on the celluloid. The movie is going to be helmed by Abhishek Kapoor of Kedarnath and Rock On fame. ‘A story of grit, determination and valour! Proud to announce #2019BalakotAirstrike, a tribute to the brave hearts of our country. Written & directed by Abhishek Kapoor,’ wrote Bhushan in his tweet.



Have a look.



SLB is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Hindi cinema and the recipient of several awards.



Credits: SpotboyE