MUMBAI: Since a long time there have been reports that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt are coming together for a project. The filmmaker has finally announced his next project titled Gangubai Kathiawadi with the actress.



The film is believed to be a biopic on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the Madame of Kamathipura, who was forced into prostitution at a tender age which led her to become the most influential pimp in the town with clients having criminal records. Reportedly, Alia is essaying the lead role in the film. The director announced the release date of the film as 11 September 2020.