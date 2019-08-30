Sanjay Leela Bhansali to incur Rs 15 Crore loss due to THIS reason?

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan were supposed to collaborate for Inshallah. The film was to bring together Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt on the big screen for the first time. However, the film is not happening.



Salman and the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali made this announcement on social media that this film won’t release on Eid 2020 leaving all their fans disappointed. Ever since there has been speculations around what led to the fallout between Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Several speculations regarding the reason behind the shelving of the film made it to the internet. From Salman interfering in the scripting of the film to Alia Bhatt being upset with the decision made it to the internet. Now a latest report in Bollywood Hungama states that this decision of shelving the film may cost SLB Rs 15 crore. The report states that the makers are still reconsidering their decision as it may leave SLB with great loss.



A source has informed that Sanjay had already paid the signing amount of the stars and that he had paid it from his own pocket. The source stated, “Inshallah was a Sanjay Leela Bhansali Production. It’s said that the filmmaker has paid out of his pocket the pre-production expenses till now as no studio is on board the project as yet. Apparently, Salman had offered to take over the production reins and offered to fund the film in total but while discussions were still on, the project fell apart. But pre-production expenses have cost the filmmaker even before the project started and if rumours are to be believed, he has apparently, shelled out almost Rs. 15 crore from his own pocket.