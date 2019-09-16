Sanjay Leela Bhansali NOT making Inshallah with Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah has been making headlines since a long time. First, there were reports that this film will bring together Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt on the big screen for the first time. However, fans were left dazed after the much-hyped film was put on the backburner by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While many were hoping to see Sanjay and Salman teaming up, things went downhill after the tweet by the latter that Inshallah might not release on Eid and another film of his will be coming out on the same date. Later, Bhansali’s production house tweeted about shelving the Inshallah for now. Since then various speculations have been rife about the film.

Recently, there were reports that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali took his project Inshallah to Shah Rukh Khan immediately after Salman and he parted ways. The film, which marked their reunion after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999, was meant for Eid in 2020. Then something went wrong. There’s widespread speculation about there being creative differences between the actor and filmmaker on the script of Inshallah. Salman had reportedly asked SLB to rework it after the first half and especially the climax. For him, Inshallah was an Eid potboiler and not the tender love story that SLB had in mind.

Later, rumours began flying wildly that SLB had approached SRK with Inshallah. And SRK, who has not taken on any film after his disastrous outing with Zero last December, was supposedly glad to accept the second hand offer. It was believed a grateful SLB would announce his new actor soon.

However, according to a report in PeepingMoon.com, this is not true. The filmmaker has too much class to go rushing with his script to any mega star soon after Salman and he parted ways. And SRK would never accept Inshallah after Salman, with whom he is close friends, was out of it. That’s what friendship is all about.

The report further stated that SLB has a romantic film titled Izhaar that was written with SRK in mind. It’s being thought of as a Bhansali Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment collaboration. The portal’s sources shared that SLB might just go ahead with Izhaar and forget about Inshallah altogether.