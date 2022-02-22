Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi brings back Ajay Devgn in his acclaimed Mafia King avatar!

MUMBAI: In 1999, Sanjay Leela Bhansali introduced us to a warm man who crossed countries for love and now after 22 years, he has brought back Ajay Devgn in one of his most loved avatar. Ajay Devgn will be seen playing a mafia King - Rahim Lala in the much anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Since the launch of the highly appreciated trailer of the film, audiences were demanding to watch more of Ajay Devgn. And on special demand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali gives us a sneak peek of Rahim Lala.

The film stars Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Gangubai’s path crosses with Rahim Lala who becomes a strong support to help Gangu attain her mission and that's how their friendship unfolds.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is all set to release theatrically on 25th February, 2022.