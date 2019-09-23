News

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal to stream on Netflix on THIS date

By Ektaa Kumaran
23 Sep 2019 07:06 PM

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal, which saw the launch of debutants Meezaan Jaffery and Sharmin Segal in the industry, will soon stream on Netflix. The movie did average business at the box office.

It was a tragic love story filled with a lot of emotions and hit songs, and both debutants were appreciated by viewers and the critics. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known to make tragic love stories that connect to the audiences.

Malaal will stream on Netflix from 26th September and will be watched by a wider audience.

Well, we are sure Meezaan’s fans will be happy with this news.

