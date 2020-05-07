Sanjay Leela Bhansali wins Ram Leela copyright tussle; details inside

MUMBAI: According to the latest media reports, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has won the Ram Leela copyright tussle.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production was in a legal tussle with Eros International Media Ltd. over his 2013 directorial and co-produced venture ‘Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’ starring the now-married couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. On Monday the Bombay High Court instructed Eros International Media Ltd. to pay Rs 19.39 lakh as dues to Bhansali Productions in the next three weeks. Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela was a co-produced venture between Bhansali Productions and Eros International Media Limited in 2013. The film went on to become a massive hit.

Bhansali Productions had challenged an intimation filed by Eros International with Bombay Stock Exchange of an all-share merger. This merger is to happen with its parent company Eros International Plc and Hollywood’s STX Filmworks. The merger is to be closed by 30th June. Eros International Media Limited was challenged by the banner over the selling, licensing, distributing and exploiting to STX Filmworks or to some other company. SLB also being co-producer of this film, no other company can claim its right on the film. It was also claimed this merger between Eros and STX Filmworks was misleading and incorrect. Hence, Bombay High Court asked Eros to pay Bhansali the amount mentioned above.

Also further adding as the above-said company is based out of British Isle and California, relief can only be granted after hearing the case in-depth, suggested, Single-judge bench of Justice Burgess P Colabawalla. As per reports in Indian Express, he said, “I do not think that a case for ad-interim reliefs is made out at this stage, considering that the court is hearing only extremely urgent matters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The notice was issued to Eros by SLB on 16th October 2019. Finally at least till the lockdown continues, Sanjay Leela Bhansali can heave a sigh of relief.

Credits: Indian Express, SpotboyE.com