Sanjay Mishra: 'Holy Cow' is a brave film on relevant social issues

Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra says his latest film 'Holy Cow' is an effort to grab the attention of the audience towards many relevant issues in the society.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 18:30
movie_image: 
Sanjay Mishra: 'Holy Cow' is a brave film on relevant social issues

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra says his latest film 'Holy Cow' is an effort to grab the attention of the audience towards many relevant issues in the society.

The trailer of the movie is out now and it shows the search of a man for his cow and how everyone in the town gets involved in his search mission, leading to political debates and fights.

Sanjay says: "I have always believed that cinema is the best way to reach out to the masses. 'Holy Cow' is our effort in the right direction where with humour we make some pertinent points which we hope will get people talking."

The actor known for his roles in 'Ankhon Dekhi' and 'Kaamyaab' shares: "As artistes, it is as much our job to entertain as to help the audience broaden their horizons. 'Holy Cow' is a brave film that I am proud to be a part of. We aimlessly talk about how we live in a fragmented world; this film depicts it with such purity that you are bound to take notice."

'Holy Cow' stars Sanjay Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sadiya Siddiqui, Mukesh S. Bhatt along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rahul Mittra in guest appearances. The film is presented by K Sera Sera in association with Reltic Pictures, produced by Aaliya Siddiqui, Balijinder Khanna, Seema Narula and Shivani Bhargav.

'Holy Cow' is all set to release on August 26.

Source : INS

Bollywood Sanjay Mishra Holy Cow Tigmanshu Dhulia Mukesh S. Bhatt Nawazuddin Siddiqui TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 18:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin: Good News! Pakhi realizes her mistake, Sai-Virat to reunite
MUMBAI:   The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Wow! Check out John Abraham’s luxurious lifestyle
MUMBAI: John Abraham is one of the most popular and handsome actors in B-town. Apart from his acting skills, he is...
'Laal Singh Chaddha' wins hearts of most Tamil film celebrities
MUMBAI: Several celebrities from the Tamil film industry have praised director Advait Chandan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', a...
Not possible to last 22 years in a career if there's no pressure to deliver, says Kareena
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has given out some of the most unforgettable characters such as Naaz in '...
EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Sneha Patel to JOIN the cast of Dangal TV's Jai Hanuman- Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Ali Fazal changes fitness regime, trainer for 'Mirzapur 3'
MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit in the webseries 'Mirzapur', is currently busy with the...
Recent Stories
Wow! Check out John Abraham’s luxurious lifestyle
Wow! Check out John Abraham’s luxurious lifestyle
Latest Video