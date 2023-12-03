Sanjay Mishra: 'Lohardaga', based on true story, shows Maoists in a different light

Actor Sanjay Mishra, who is gearing up for the release of his film 'Lohardaga', has said that the film presents a different perspective of the Maoists to the world.
MUMBAI:Actor Sanjay Mishra, who is gearing up for the release of his film 'Lohardaga', has said that the film presents a different perspective of the Maoists to the world.

The film, which also stars Vijay Raaz, is based on a real story of tribal teenagers becoming fake Maoists.

Sanjay said: "Super excited about the release (of 'Lohardaga'). It's a story about Maoists from a different perspective altogether. I am sure the audience is going to enjoy witnessing this true story which sheds some light on the untold practices that take place in India."

Vijay said: "I am ecstatic about being a part of this amazing story that exposes the harsh reality of exploitation that the Maoists have practiced in India. It's an honour to be part of a project like this, which creates mass awareness. Not many films have done this in the past."

The film also stars Sarvadaman, Akhilendra Mishra, Dadhi Pandey, Hansraj Jagtap, Neetu Pandey, Charul Malik and Priya Ambust in key roles.

Produced by Neha Shandilya under the banners of Rose Quartz Entertainment and Akriti Entertainment Pvt Ltd, 'Lohardaga' has been directed by Lal Vijay Shahdeo.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 16:30

