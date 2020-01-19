Sanjay Singla: Making a difference with his movie “Gul Makai”

The highly talked about movie “Gul Makai” is releasing on 31st January 2020. Everybody is eagerly looking forward to the release of this movie. “Gul Makai” is based on the life and struggle of Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani teenage girl who survived the Taliban attacks. The film is directed by H.E. Amjad Khan and produced by Sanjay Singla Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen)

Sanjay Singla is a businessman turned producer. He was born in Panipat and owns Tekno Exports which mainly deals with handloom and textile exports.

Sanjay Singla has always been interested in making positive impact on the society. He wanted to support girl’s right for Education and hence choose to produce this movie based on the life of girl-education activist, Malala Yousafza.

This is will be Sanjay Singla’s first production, but the movie is already creating tremendous buzz among the masses.

Producer Sanjay Singla added: "The movie ''Gul Makai'' on Malala Yousafzai is a perfect debut for my company, to begin with, and it makes me very proud to start with ''Gul Makai''. Such stories deserve to be told on the big screen. We hope our endeavour highlights the courage of a young girl against the evil of patriarchy."

With so much interest and love pouring for the film, it seems like we have a winner in “Gul Makai”. A sensitive subject that it is, the viewers shall be anticipating a meaningful and an important film hitting their way this January.